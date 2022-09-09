New beginning in India-Bangladesh ties after a quarter century

India and Bangladesh have signed an agreement to amicably share waters of the Kushiyara river which flows through both countries. There are 54 such common rivers but this is the first deal that has been struck more than a quarter century after the historic Ganga water agreement was signed in 1996. This gives a measure of both the momentous nature of the agreement and the long road that lies ahead. Regulating the flow along the Kushiyara will make water available...