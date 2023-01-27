Net zero and the energy transition are impossible without carbon removal

Green investment hit a milestone in 2022: The world put as much money into replacing fossil fuels as it put into producing them, with clean energy investments jumping 31% from 2021 to top $1 trillion for the first time. Of course, it’s not job done. Annual investments into decarbonizing the economy must triple for the rest of this decade. One area that’s seen a dramatic expansion in investment lately is carbon capture.

Removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere sounds like a fantastical solution to the climate crisis. Nevertheless, thanks to human interventions, an estimated 2 billion tons of CO2 are currently drawn down and locked up per year — underground, in tree trunks, within minerals, at the bottom of the ocean.

It’s the first time we’ve been able to put a figure on the process, which comes by way of a new report that aims to fill the knowledge and data gaps on an emerging carbon removal industry. The report also takes stock of what we have done and will have to do to meet the Paris climate goals. The conclusion: We still need a lot more carbon dioxide removal (CDR) capacity.

First, let’s put the 2 billion tons in context. Imagine that CO2 removal and storage is a time machine that can take us back to an ideal state, say about 275 years to the pre-industrial era. Based on our 2022 emissions, we’re only turning back the clock by 18 days a year. What we’re pumping out, via land use and fossil fuels, far outweighs anything we’re drawing down.

