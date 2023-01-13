 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Put the nepo babies in charge of the luxury business

Andrea Felsted
Jan 13, 2023 / 05:44 PM IST

LVMH is thriving under CEO Bernard Arnault and his offspring. Why not let the billionaire bling kids do what they do best?

Delphine Arnault (left) with Bernard Arnault (Image source: AFP)

When it comes to luxury, nepo babies aren’t so bad. Young, rich and surrounded by expensive toys, they exhibit the characteristics that high-end buyers aspire to. As long as they are qualified for the job, keeping the bling kids around has merit.

On Wednesday, Bernard Arnault, founder, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, announced a shake-up of the world’s largest luxury group, appointing his daughter Delphine to run Dior, its second-biggest brand.

All of the Arnault children have roles within the group, with the two oldest, Delphine and Antoine, on the board, paving the way for the eventual succession to the next generation. The patriarch is tightening his grip on power in other ways too. Last year he restructured family-owned Agache, the controlling shareholder in LVMH, into a partnership, with its share capital held equally among his five children. Agache holds 48% of LVMH’s capital and 63% of its voting rights.

In many other groups, such behaviour would spark an outcry among minority shareholders. Yet LVMH’s combination of family stewardship plus capital-market discipline is working. Still, investors must be on guard for potential pitfalls.

There is no arguing with LVMH’s performance. The shares hit a record high on Thursday, helping the company’s market value double from about 200 billion euros ($216.4 billion) to almost 400 billion euros over the past three years. This has propelled Arnault above Elon Musk as the world’s richest man. It has also delivered an outperformance in LVMH’s total return of 77% compared with the Stoxx 600 index over the same period.