HomeNewsOpinion

Negative cues make 6 percent plus growth a distant goal

Subir Roy   •

External demand is likely to fail to deliver and domestic consumption is still to recover fully. With El Nino looming, India’s 6% growth for 2023-24 looks like a challenge  

GDP
Highlights  India’s trade partners such as US, UK are hovering near recession while China is expecting a sobering 5% growth El Nino is likely to turn in a very hot summer, driving up energy demand as well as affect the monsoon Household consumption hasn’t recovered, and while investments are looking bright, corporates aren’t biting due to lower demand prospects SVB’s collapse has put the spotlight on Indian start-ups where large layoffs are showing inner trouble Indian banks are far healthier than their US counterparts,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers