Nancy needles the dragon

US House of Representatives’ Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan is the latest escalation of the Great Power competition between the US and China. On the one hand we have a newly assertive China, eager to take over global leadership. On the other we have the US, the ageing global superpower eager to cut China to size. Pelosi’s Taiwan visit is merely the latest provocation in US attempts to counter the rise of China. Of course, both the US and...