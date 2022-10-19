HomeNewsOpinion

Multiple adversities warp improving prospects for cotton spinning mills

Vatsala Kamat   •

Spinning mills that were cheering lower cotton prices in the last few weeks may have to deal with low cotton output, weak global demand for textiles, rising interest costs and more…

(Representational image/Reuters)
Highlights Cotton crop for 2021-22 season falls short of early forecasts  Risk of elevated cotton price from global factors  Internationally, demand for cotton textiles faces challenges  Cotton textile exports from India slowing  Robust domestic demand is the silver lining so far Cotton prices had just started cascading from peak levels to soothe spinning mills when news of a shortfall in the crop for Cotton Season (CS) 2021-22 put them in a quandary, again. According to latest industry reports, India’s cotton output for the CS ended September 30, 2022,...

