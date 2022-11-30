 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mudra yojana’s success is a result of reposing faith in small businesses, ordinary people

Karan Bhasin
Nov 30, 2022 / 08:38 AM IST

The Mudra scheme’s approach is based on trust that the borrowers would be financially prudent despite the government giving a guarantee to the banks. In theory, there was enormous potential for moral hazard

When the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana (PMMY) was announced in April 2015, there were several cynics. No less than a former Finance Minister questioned the programme on grounds of it being inadequate to lead to any job creation.

It was seen as a diversion of savings, which would have otherwise either financed public expenditures or private sector borrowings. Notwithstanding the consideration of optimal allocation of capital (remember, private sector banks on an average are more efficient in India at it than public sector banks), much of the criticism was towards the scheme ultimately leading to massive non-performing assets triggering a problem similar to the twin balance sheet problem in 2013.

Many bought into these arguments, and dismissed the programme as just another redistributive scheme — only, in this case of bank credit (i.e., liabilities) rather than assets. They expected massive non-performing assets requiring the government to bail the banks out. Fast forward seven years, and the scheme continues to have low NPAs at just 3.3 percent!

In many ways, the PMMY, which is commonly referred to as the Mudra scheme, was perhaps somewhere at the back of the mind of policymakers while preparing the pandemic fiscal response package as credit guarantees for MSMEs formed a major part of the package. Mudra too was largely a credit guarantee given by the government on behalf of the borrower.

There are two issues here that make Mudra important, and also outline the different approaches towards governance. Finance Minister P Chidambaram, while being critical of the scheme, might have assumed that it will be misused, and banks will be defrauded. Not surprising, considering the influence of North Block in guiding banks’ lending decisions in the past. Clearly, he was aware of how the system could be defrauded. The point here is of lack of trust – in banks, and more importantly, in India’s poor and marginalised.

The approach behind Mudra is the exact opposite. This approach is based on trust that the borrowers would be financially prudent despite the government giving a guarantee to the banks. In theory, there was enormous potential for moral hazard. However, one of the reason why it did not happen pertains to the fact that these loans were small in their token size, and were given to extremely poor, vulnerable, and small business owners.