HomeNewsOpinion

Much of the increase in RBI’s policy rate is already priced in by bond markets

Pankaj Pathak   •

Markets are forward looking -- in all the previous rate hiking cycles, the maximum rise in yields had happened until the first rate hike

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) headquarters in Mumbai, India.
Inflation has come back with vengeance. As per the IMF World Economic Outlook, published in April 2022, consumer prices in major advanced economies - G7- are expected to rise by an average of 6.1% in 2022. This is the highest inflation in advanced economies in four decades. In the last 20 years between 2002 and 2021, the average G7 CPI inflation was 1.7%. The low inflation allowed central banks in Advanced Economies (AE) to keep interest rates at ultra-low levels...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers