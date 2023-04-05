Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

MPC caught in tri-junction of rates, liquidity and electoral politics

Rajrishi Singhal   •

Dissent within the MPC, elections, inflation, liquidity and stress in a critical but vulnerable part of the credit market are some of the main challenges confronting policymakers

Even if we assume for a moment that the MPC goes against its conscience and holds off rate increases, there is another variable that might queer the pitch: liquidity
Highlights Consensus is that the MPC will settle for a 25-bps rate hike, though there is off-track betting that it could even be an unconventional 15bps or 20 bps This decision won't be an easy one. There is dissent within the MPC on policy direction, with two members saying frontloading rate hikes could hurt the nascent economic recovery Then, there is the matter of political pressure as state elections approach. A section of business also appears vulnerable Meanwhile, it's still not time to...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers