MPC caught in tri-junction of rates, liquidity and electoral politics

Highlights Consensus is that the MPC will settle for a 25-bps rate hike, though there is off-track betting that it could even be an unconventional 15bps or 20 bps This decision won't be an easy one. There is dissent within the MPC on policy direction, with two members saying frontloading rate hikes could hurt the nascent economic recovery Then, there is the matter of political pressure as state elections approach. A section of business also appears vulnerable Meanwhile, it's still not time to...