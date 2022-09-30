MPC moves closer to a Neutral level and possibly a pause in early 2023

Highlights RBI raises its policy rate by 50 basis points Real policy rate even now is lower than the June 2019 level Real policy rates still not close to a neutral level of 0.8-1% Confidence on domestic growth drivers - private consumption and investment demand - has been reiterated RBI confident about external financing requirements Anchoring inflation expectations critical as inflation expectations are rising again The December meeting could still see another rate hike of 35-50 bps The monetary policy committee (MPC) in its September meeting raised...