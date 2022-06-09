MPC gets aggressive on stimulus withdrawal as RBI sees inflation persisting well above 6%

Following on the off-cycle rate hike in May, the MPC unanimously voted to raise the Repo rate by another 50 bps to 4.90% in its scheduled meeting in June. The action was largely anticipated following a spike in headline CPI inflation in April to an 8-year high along with a confluence of strong inflationary pressures in food and energy. Acknowledging those, the RBI has raised its full-year average CPI inflation forecast to 6.7% from 5.7% made in April 2022. Since...