MPC gets aggressive on stimulus withdrawal as RBI sees inflation persisting well above 6%

Gaurav Kapur   •

As per the RBI’s Report on Currency and Finance of 2021, in response to policy tightening, output starts contracting after 3 quarters, whereas the peak impact of monetary tightening on CPI inflation occurs after 10 quarters

Following on the off-cycle rate hike in May, the MPC unanimously voted to raise the Repo rate by another 50 bps to 4.90% in its scheduled meeting in June. The action was largely anticipated following a spike in headline CPI inflation in April to an 8-year high along with a confluence of strong inflationary pressures in food and energy. Acknowledging those, the RBI has raised its full-year average CPI inflation forecast to 6.7% from 5.7% made in April 2022. Since...

