Moonlighting and layoffs are both indicative of a broken employer-employee relationship

Highlights The hire and fire culture has been imported from the US Junior employees are often laid off through no fault of their own The bosses, on the other hand, usually have fat severance packages Junior employees feel the dice is loaded against them They feel little loyalty to such organisations Hence moonlighting, quiet quitting, lying flat The mass layoffs at a clutch of IT and IT-related companies and start-ups in India and the US, read in tandem with the controversial subject of moonlighting that rocked...