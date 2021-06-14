Monsoon Watch 2022 | IMD forecasts above-normal rainfall in rain-fed regions

The southwest monsoon continues to be critical for India’s economy, as a little over 50 percent of India’s net sown area is under rain-fed farming. India gets around 75 percent of its annual rainfall during the June-September monsoon season, which also affects the yield of some key kharif crops, making it crucial for farmers in India. A normal to above-normal, but well-distributed, monsoon helps agriculture record steady growth and farmers’ income, thereby increasing the demand for some of the consumption...