Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Real estate in 2023: Sky is the limit

Everything that was considered bad for the real estate sector happened in 2022. Real estate prices moved higher, interest rates continued to rise, input costs were high for builders and the economy was affected by multiple headwinds during the year. Despite these factors, the real estate sector posted one of the best years in recent times.

House sales rose to 364,900 units in 2022 from 236,500 units in 2021 across the top seven Indian cities, a 54 percent jump YoY. Housing sales in the top seven cities broke the previous record of 2014 when 3.43 lakh units were sold.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) numbers continued to remain strong posting the highest sales at 109,700 units sold in 2022, followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 63,700 units.

New launches in the top seven cities also kept pace with sales and saw a 51 percent rise from 236,700 units in 2021 to nearly 357,600 new units in 2022.

