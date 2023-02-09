HomeNewsOpinion

Money laundering law’s wide powers and scope need pruning

Jayant Thakur   •

The PMLA should focus only on serious crimes instead of the long list of scheduled offences it deals with, including white collar offences in the securities market

Money laundering is not, as the then Finance Minister emphasised in 2012, limited to conversion of ‘black’ monies to ‘white’. That is dealt with by the income-tax law.
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and their raids, attachment of properties, even arrests, etc. under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) have recently been in the news. Questions have arisen about their seemingly unbridled powers, their alleged misuse and to the wide scope of the law. The good news though is that gradually courts have chipped at these powers and scope. A recent Delhi High Court ruling has asked the authorities to follow the letter and spirit of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers