Mohamed El-Erian writes: Next year’s unpleasant choices confronting the Fed

©The Financial Times Limited 2020 Dec 12, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST
The Fed is still playing catch-up to tame rising prices after its protracted gross mischaracterisation last year of inflation as “transitory” and its initially timid steps to withdraw monetary stimulus.

Mohamed El-Erian The writer is president of Queens’ College, Cambridge, and an adviser to Allianz and Gramercy Signalling the pursuit of an objective while quietly heading in a different direction is a tactic in politics that is as old as it gets. Now the US Federal Reserve may be forced to consider such a tricky manoeuvre as 2023 unfolds. This is not because it is an optimal approach. Far from it. Rather, the Fed may end up seeing it as better than...

