HomeNewsOpinion

Modified bid guidelines in HAM road projects a leg-up for sector viability

Vatsala Kamat   •

Fixing fair O&M costs through the maintenance period will sustain quality of roads, provide exit windows for developers after construction and boost mergers and acquisitions in the sector

Change in pre-qualifications and bidding norms is not new to the road sector. Last week, the Ministry of Road Transport chose to delink the project cost and the operation and maintenance (O&M) costs in Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road projects, during tendering. The move is aimed at bringing greater transparency and commitment to road maintenance through justifiable allocation of resources towards long-term maintenance of roads. So far, HAM contracts were awarded on the price, which was a consolidation of the...

