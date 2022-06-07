Modified bid guidelines in HAM road projects a leg-up for sector viability

Change in pre-qualifications and bidding norms is not new to the road sector. Last week, the Ministry of Road Transport chose to delink the project cost and the operation and maintenance (O&M) costs in Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM) road projects, during tendering. The move is aimed at bringing greater transparency and commitment to road maintenance through justifiable allocation of resources towards long-term maintenance of roads. So far, HAM contracts were awarded on the price, which was a consolidation of the...