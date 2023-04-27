Moneycontrol
The astounding gains from migration

Manas Chakravarty   •

The World Bank’s World Development Report this year is all about the gains from migration

The gains from migrating to a high-income country are so large that it would take decades for non-migrants to achieve the same growth in income.
Highlights  A low-skilled Indian migrant to the US sees income increase by 493 percent  For Indian migrants, the increase in income from working in the UAE is 298 percent, while the increase in income from working in the Gulf Co-operation Council countries is 118 percent  The gains from migrating to a high-income country are so large that it would take decades for non-migrants to achieve the growth in incomes that migrants achieve  In contrast, the percentage gain in income from internal migration within...

