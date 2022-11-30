 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Migrant workers face worse choices than building World Cup stadiums

Bloomberg
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:19 AM IST

Hundreds of construction projects across the United Arab Emirates stalled. And the workers were left stranded at home, work permits in hand.

FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar is the first World Cup host in the Middle East.

The global financial crisis of 2008 dealt a blow to thousands of Indian laborers. They were set to join hundreds of thousands of compatriots providing the workforce for a construction boom in Dubai. Then the world economy spasmed, the price of oil tanked and international finance dried up. Hundreds of construction projects across the United Arab Emirates stalled. And the workers were left stranded at home, work permits in hand.

Three years later, survey teams deployed across India to interview thousands of these workers, many who managed to get to jobs in the UAE just before the crisis hit and others who drew the short straw: Hired by the same construction company just a few months later, they never left India and had to settle for a local job.

Their lives took very different paths: Those who shipped out to the Gulf, researchers found, earned four times as much as those who stayed, a gain on par with the wage gap between a university-educated worker and an illiterate laborer in India.

The World Cup in Qatar has drawn the spotlight onto the plight of its migrant workers – 2.2 million of them in 2020, according to statistics from the United Nations. That is 50% more than a decade earlier, when Qatar won the rights to host the tournament. Nearly 80% of them come from  Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines and Sri Lanka.

Human rights organizations have come down hard on FIFA for not doing more to guarantee the rights of these desperately poor laborers who built the gleaming stadia where the matches are being played. They protest exploitative work, rampant wage theft and high death rates, as well as the lack of unions and the use of coercive contracts that tie migrants to a single employer.