Metaverse: Limitless potential over the next decade

Born out of science fiction, having been coined by the writer Neal Stephenson in his 1992 novel Snow Crash, the Metaverse is being brought to life faster than we could have imagined. Referring to a virtual-reality space that is compellingly more immersive than physical reality, the Metaverse is where humans will increasingly interact with each other. Objects like digital screens will be replaced by holograms and virtual assets represented by Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be in demand, as more people spend time...