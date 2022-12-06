Memo from PMI numbers to the MPC: Beware of core inflation

Highlights Headline retail inflation is on its way down The yield on the 10-year government bond is back to where it was in April this year But core inflation could pose a problem for the MPC The PMI for November shows strong growth It also shows that inflation in the services sector has picked up That’s a recipe for higher core inflation and should weigh on the MPC’s decision The Monetary Policy Committee meeting is in progress and its decision will be announced on Wednesday. Most...