HomeNewsOpinion

Memo from PMI numbers to the MPC: Beware of core inflation

Manas Chakravarty   •

The November PMI says output prices across the private sector rose at the fastest pace in three months, as an acceleration in the service economy more than offset the slowdown seen among goods producers 

[Image: Shutterstock]
Highlights Headline retail inflation is on its way down The yield on the 10-year government bond is back to where it was in April this year But core inflation could pose a problem for the MPC The PMI for November shows strong growth It also shows that inflation in the services sector has picked up That’s a recipe for higher core inflation and should weigh on the MPC’s decision  The Monetary Policy Committee meeting is in progress and its decision will be announced on Wednesday. Most...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers