HomeNewsOpinion

Meet GCCs that are deepening India's tech industry

R. Sree Ram   •

Global capability centres are playing a crucial role in making India an important destination for engineering R&D

Representative image
Highlights As many as 40 percent of the global GCCs are present in India now  Global firms are shipping more innovation and value-added work to GCCs  Engineering R&D is growing faster than the IT services industry  Cuts in discretionary spends can weigh on ER&D growth but long-term growth drivers remain intact One striking bit of information in Nasscom’s Strategic Review 2023 report is the role Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are playing in the development of the India’s technology industry. In FY23 India added about...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers