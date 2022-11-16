 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Massive Layoffs | Twitter, Meta are repeating an old-guard mistake

Stephen Mihm
Nov 16, 2022 / 01:42 PM IST

Twitter, Meta, and Amazon are repeating what history has proved to be a deeply risky strategy, weakening companies in the long term for short-term savings

(Representative image/Shutterstock)

For years, fawning profiles have assured us that tech titans like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg are 21st century visionaries, not old-school corporate hacks — which is precisely why news of mass layoffs at Twitter Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Meta Platforms Inc. is so jarring.

Far from cutting-edge, these layoffs mark a revival of long-discredited corporate strategies. If the trend continues, history suggests these tech leaders will leave their companies severely crippled, at best.

Mass layoffs originated in the 19th century, when large industrial concerns would cope with financial downturns or simple seasonal fluctuations by slashing payrolls — though they often hired the workers back when good times returned.

By the late 1800s, heavy industries such as steelmaking, eager to reduce their reliance on workers, began installing labour-saving machinery across the factory floor. These moves successfully boosted profits, and productivity while blunting the power of skilled, organised labour.

But something interesting happened along the way. The middle managers who increasingly controlled these complex organisations recognised that hiring and firing massive numbers of workers imposed significant transaction costs on their firms. Dropping thousands of workers only to try and lure them back a few months or years later wasn’t efficient.

Increasingly, managers sought to avoid huge fluctuations in the size of their workforce. Decisions about hiring and firing, formerly in the hands of all-powerful foremen, became bureaucratised. New ‘personnel departments” made their debut, working to limit turnover, and create clear paths for promotion.