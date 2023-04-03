Moneycontrol
Maruti's soaring exports cannot compensate home market woes

Vatsala Kamat   •

Soft demand for passenger vehicles is a big challenge but Maruti's premiumisation strategy could boost profitability

It may be a while before Maruti gets its product mix right with higher focus on premiumisation
Highlights Maruti’s exports hit an all-time high in March Softening demand for PVs in coming quarters is a concern Maruti has not been able to claw back lost market share (from 50% to 42%) Can SUVs drive sales in domestic markets and help product premiumisation? Ebitda margins have jumped 350 bps yoy for nine months (Dec. 2022) Margin expansion may continue although strong domestic sales would be key Amid continuing market turmoil due to a demand-supply mismatch in the passenger car segment, Maruti Suzuki India’s rise...

