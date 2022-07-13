HomeNewsOpinion

Maruti Suzuki looks to Vitara to add life to earnings

Vatsala Kamat   •

Maruti lost market share as it underestimated utility vehicle demand. Now it’s reversing course with the reincarnated Vitara and Brezza

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd is all set for the global launch of its reincarnated sports utility vehicle (SUV) Grand Vitara next week as it aims to claw back lost market share and plug a gap in its model portfolio. The timing of the launch is good. Mid-sized UVs (utility vehicles) are leading passenger vehicles (PV) sales that have crossed pre-Covid levels. Besides, the need for personal mobility is expanding given that offices are reopening and commutes are back in people’s...

