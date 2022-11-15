HomeNewsOpinion

Marketing Musings: The right to win

Sandip Ghose   •

Before dabbling in Ayurveda, a fairness cream manufacturer should stand before the mirror to see if he resembles Baba Ramdev from any angle for customers to leave Patanjali and switch to his range of herbal remedies

Representative image.
As marketing rookies, we grew up learning about Unique Selling Propositions (USP). But with increasing commoditization of Research & Development, the age of proprietary technology was soon all but over. First mover advantage barely lasted a year before others caught up with clones, me-too or even much improved products. “Stealing with pride” became a legit C-suite mantra when biggies did not hesitate to copy competition and beat them at their own game. Now, of course, in the age of...

