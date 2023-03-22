Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Marketing Musings: The FMCG-isation of book marketing

Sandip Ghose   •

Books are marketed like fast moving consumer goods, and mostly online with a generous role by social media. Digital marketing has also meant that physical stores upped their marketing game

File photo from the Delhi Book Fair at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo: HRD ministry via Wikimedia Commons)
Highlights: Amazon has shifted the entire game of book publishing and marketing online with many bookstores shutting shop  Bibliophiles have always existed but only now have publishers and booksellers created a business model out of it  Hawking new books is similar to the concept used by time share holiday marketers or gym owners that invite overbooking or oversubscription  Publishers now churn out many titles with small print orders and sell them like fast moving consumer goods   Much of this FMCG-like sale takes place...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers