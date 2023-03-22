Marketing Musings: The FMCG-isation of book marketing

Highlights: Amazon has shifted the entire game of book publishing and marketing online with many bookstores shutting shop Bibliophiles have always existed but only now have publishers and booksellers created a business model out of it Hawking new books is similar to the concept used by time share holiday marketers or gym owners that invite overbooking or oversubscription Publishers now churn out many titles with small print orders and sell them like fast moving consumer goods Much of this FMCG-like sale takes place...