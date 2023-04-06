Marketing Musings: Maggi’s time-tested lessons

Highlights The success of Maggi was founded primarily on identifying an existing consumer need rather than inventing one as Kellogg’s tried to do Nestle combined knowledge of the category with a deep understanding of the consumer psyche Maggi took a long time to break even, but the company did not falter Nestle’s true competitive strength came from the penetration of its distribution network The innovation continued in product usage as well Maggi – the 2-minute noodle, which was launched as a convenient snack for kids,...