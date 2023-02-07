HomeNewsOpinion

Marketing Musings: Competitive federalism

Sandip Ghose   •

Making a pitch for a state as an investment decision obeys the simple principle that hype must be backed by delivery

Answer: 4 Ps or Marketing Mix
Highlights  Investor Conferences of states may be likened to mega brand launches  The promise has to be followed up through action  Many states rush to the podium without a “Go-To-Market” strategy  Some states have identified niches and worked silently in those areas  Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh has identified areas that have a fit with the state’s priorities and where it has a competitive advantage  Pick up a newspaper in any state – be it English or vernacular – and there is high probability of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers