HomeNewsOpinion

Marketing Musings: An ephemeral world of brand recall

Sandip Ghose   •

Thanks to technology and digitisation, customers are being continuously presented with new products, benefits, and services that are challenging consumption patterns. This is happening across categories

Representational image.
Ask anyone of my vintage who was the title sponsor of the 1983 Cricket World Cup and pat would come the reply – it was Prudential (Finance). But ask them about the 2020 IPL and I am not sure if too many will remember the name. It is another matter that the gaming company that had acquired the rights in 2020 at a whopping Rs 222 crores has itself all but disappeared from public consciousness. An India based Edu-Tech...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers