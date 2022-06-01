Manufacturing PMI | Strong inflation & growth set stage for RBI to raise rates again 

The India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for May 2022 is not going to offer much comfort to the Reserve Bank of India. The survey shows that output prices increased at the fastest pace since October 2013. While input costs continued to remain elevated, the survey said that ‘additional cost burdens were shared with clients’ indicating that firms are passing on the rise in input costs. (image) The increase in selling prices, however, hasn’t had the much-feared adverse impact on growth....