Manish Sisodia’s arrest is Kejriwal’s biggest political challenge since AAP’s 2015 Delhi assembly victory

Sayantan Ghosh
Feb 28, 2023 / 08:09 AM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party is again at the crossroads. To govern Delhi effectively, Arvind Kejriwal had leaned on Manish Sisodia. But that crutch could be out of political action for a while. How AAP and Kejriwal negotiates this setback will determine AAP’s political future

Delhi Police personnel escort Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia form Rajghat ahead of his questioning by CBI in the liquor policy case, in New Delhi, on Feb 26, 2023. (PTI)

Delhi's chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has centred the Aam Aadmi Party's politics on two key concepts. The first is AAP's position against corruption, and the second is Kejriwal's governance model for Delhi, which in turn is anchored on the education revolution in the capital city.

On Sunday evening, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, for his alleged involvement in the now-abandoned excise policy. Sisodia's arrest is a big setback for Kejriwal's party at a time when the AAP is preparing to contest elections in several states, including Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and others, having become a national party in less than a decade.

Sisodia’s arrest is indeed advantageous to the Bharatiya Janata Party, as it will allow the saffron party to attack the AAP where it hurts most. The fundamental strategy of the BJP is to cast doubt on the AAP's credentials as an anti-corruption party and on Kejriwal's model of governance. The AAP has numerous issues to troubleshoot, manage, examine, and reconstruct now.

Face Of Delhi Government