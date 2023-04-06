 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Managing Portfolio: Gain from tactical allocation when markets consolidate

Joseph Thomas
Apr 06, 2023 / 03:29 PM IST

The tactical allocations have the time element as an important component of action because timely action will alone bring in optimum results 

A portfolio is diversified into asset classes and sub-asset classes the capacity of the portfolio may be adversely affected to a certain extent as tail-end investments never add much to portfolio performance.

Asset allocation is something that is closely linked to the risk profile of each investor. The fundamental orientation of this allocation, either to fixed income, equity, or even to other alternates, does not undergo any drastic changes at any point in time in the normal course. This is due to the fact that the investor’s capacity to invest, the awareness of financial markets and products, and psychological disposition towards risk, do not undergo drastic changes, once they are measured using a risk profiler and the same has revealed the suitable allocation.

There is always a thinking at least among some advisors, that a portfolio allocation should be made to all asset classes and sub-asset classes. But this is not the correct approach. In some cases, the allocation may be entirely into fixed income, and in others, it may be only equities. There are investors who have their exposure only to private equity or mezzanine debt. The more a portfolio is diversified into asset classes and sub-asset classes the capacity of the portfolio may be adversely affected to a certain extent as tail-end investments never add much to portfolio performance. Also, over-diversification may, in fact, enhance the level of risk.

Striking A Balance

One of the approaches to this subject is to split the portfolio into a core and a non-core portfolio. The core may be either 10 percent or 20 percent of the portfolio, which may be deployed in long-term assets, some of them may have a lock-in too. This approach is generally seen in corporate entities, which may need to allocate cash in such a way that they stay ready for a dividend payment or an acquisition. In the case of individuals also, this approach is prominent where some family event is coming up and the allocation needs to be made appropriately.