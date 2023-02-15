 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Male birth control pill gets closer to reality. It's about time

Lisa Jarvis
Feb 15, 2023 / 10:22 AM IST

A breakthrough in mice suggests that men may one day get a contraception alternative to condoms and vasectomies

A male contraceptive will also need to be proven safe, something that will be tricky because of the way regulators balance risks and benefits of new drugs. (Representative image: Reuters)

Researchers at Weill Cornell Medicine have devised a drug that temporarily renders sperm immobile, thereby preventing pregnancy. The catch? So far, they’ve only done it in mice. But if they can translate the finding into a treatment for humans — and that’s still a distant goal — it could mean men could pop a pill and enjoy a few carefree hours, maybe even a weekend, during which they are safeguarded from creating unwanted pregnancies.

Think of it as Viagra, but for birth control.

That would be an important step forward in a field that has received too little innovation. Men have long had only two options: condoms or a vasectomy. That’s left women to carry too much of the burden when it comes to preventing pregnancy. And that burden has become heavier as more states ban abortion care and make it harder to access some forms of contraceptives.

For decades, male contraceptive research was all about keeping sperm from being made. That’s a tall order. Every day, men make tens of millions of sperm; to prevent a pregnancy, a drug needs to get that number down to less than 1 million.