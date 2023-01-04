Macros have the knives out for Dr Copper in 2023

If the world economy is going to feel the pain of a slowdown in 2023, then it should signal a dullish year for copper too. But, for India’s copper smelters the year still looks bright. The metal is seen as a predictor of economic growth by some, earning it the title of Dr Copper. In 2022, 3-month future copper had reached a peak in March 2022, then fell by 35 percent to the year’s low in July 2022 and has...