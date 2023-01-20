Macroeconomic choices and fiscal runway for Budget FY24

Highlights The best-case scenario is that central banks in the advanced economies engineer a softish landing Growth in China is expected to improve this year Demand in India remains surprisingly resilient Inflation is coming down The fiscal deficit for FY24 likely to be 5.7-5.8 percent of GDP Interest payments are likely to rise significantly A drop in yields in FY24 will help support the nascent capex cycle What are the trade-offs the finance minister faces in the Union budget for 2023-24? What are the numbers and assumptions...