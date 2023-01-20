HomeNewsOpinion

Macroeconomic choices and fiscal runway for Budget FY24

Saugata Bhattacharya   •

While the fiscal deficit for FY24 is likely to be 5.7-5.8 percent of GDP, there is scope for a somewhat larger cut in FY24, despite the challenging economic circumstances, given that the subsidies required for fertilisers and food might be somewhat lower next year, thanks to the drop in prices

From the point of view of markets, One key area of interest is the fiscal deficit and how it will be financed.
Highlights  The best-case scenario is that central banks in the advanced economies engineer a softish landing  Growth in China is expected to improve this year  Demand in India remains surprisingly resilient  Inflation is coming down  The fiscal deficit for FY24 likely to be 5.7-5.8 percent of GDP  Interest payments are likely to rise significantly  A drop in yields in FY24 will help support the nascent capex cycle  What are the trade-offs the finance minister faces in the Union budget for 2023-24? What are the numbers and assumptions...

