Macro signals for sector-allocation and the other way around

Highlights Every time the economic cycle turns, a new set of sectors comes into favour This time, thanks to the pandemic and subsequent monetary policy intervention, in a matter of less than three years, we have gone through an almost complete economic cycle FMCG has started outperforming BFSI in the last few weeks, indicating investors are still cautious In 2022 so far, there has been a wide divergence in the fortunes of investors. This makes sense when we look under the hood and...