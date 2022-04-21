HomeNewsOpinion

L&T’s moves in IT have so far been short on ambition

Sundeep Khanna   •

If L&T is looking upon IT as a major driver of its business, a likely merger of group companies merely moves the needle incrementally

A merger of mid-tier IT services firms L&T Infotech (LTI) and Mindtree, both part of the giant L&T group, is once again being speculated. While the companies have so far not confirmed any such plans and at its earnings conference Mindtree made no reference to it either, from the time L&T acquired the $1.4 billion company, an integration of the two has always been on the cards. Independently, the two, along with the third IT services firm in the...

