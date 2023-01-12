 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Lower inflation could mean trouble for the Euro Zone

Tyler Cowen
Jan 12, 2023 / 07:18 PM IST

Rising prices have papered over a lot of problems with the single currency, but disinflation could bring them back

Diverging economic fortunes for euro zone nations may reemerge as well.

There is a new conventional wisdom about the euro, driven in part by the recent entry of Croatia into the euro zone with much cheer and little disruption: The currency works fine, thank you, and the euro crisis of 2011 is a distant memory. Unfortunately, the scenario is not quite so rosy.
The core difficulties of the euro arise when two circumstances coincide: There are deflationary pressures, and economic conditions vary greatly among the nations of the euro zone. The good news is that neither of these circumstances currently prevails. That is also the bad news.

Inflation rates have been high, especially in the euro zone, and are expected to be higher than 9 percent for December 2022. Inflation brings problems of its own (more about that later), but in the short run it does not lead to huge unemployment and loan defaults. If anything, it helps out some debtors.

During the 2011 crisis, there was massive deflationary pressure on the Greek banking system, endangering its solvency. The Greek government’s deposit guarantees were not entirely credible either, so many people withdrew their deposits, increasing pressure on both the government and the banks. Whatever problems euro zone nations may have today, they are not those.

A second issue in 2011 was that some nations were doing much better than others. Germany had a relatively strong economy, while Greece and Italy’s were relatively weak. Greece, Italy and some of the other “periphery” nations would have preferred a weaker euro, to boost their exports, but the strength of Germany and some of the other more prosperous euro-zone nations limited euro deprecation.

Today, problems in the euro zone are more evenly distributed. Current data indicate a shallow rather than deep recession, but countries such as Germany still face real challenges. The euro, in turn, has been relatively weak, which has limited some of the downside risk faced by the euro-zone economies.

Then there is the Russian attack on Ukraine, which has caused high inflation, high oil prices and political uncertainty. But these are not the kind of problems that endanger the euro zone. If anything, the Ukraine war increases the political gains from using the euro and makes the currency union stronger.