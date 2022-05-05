HomeNewsOpinion

Look-East to Look-West: India’s foreign policy has come a long way

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to Europe should open up new vistas in international cooperation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Europe
In the early nineties, India had embarked on a look-east policy to cultivate extensive economic and strategic relations with the nations of Southeast Asia to bolster its standing as a regional power and a counterweight to the strategic influence of the People's Republic of China. Thirty years later, the same imperative — that is countering China’s dominance and increasing its heft in the Asia-Pacific region — is prompting New Delhi to recalibrate its foreign policy with a perceptible look-west stance. India's...

