LIC’s IPO woes began long before its listing 

Did the LIC IPO achieve anything at all? With its share price down 30 percent since its listing and nearly $17 billion of market value wiped out in the last one month, what was supposed to be India’s Aramco moment is fast turning into a financial disaster with repercussions going well beyond the markets. In February 2020 when the government announced plans of listing the country’s most valuable PSU, the objective was to raise nearly Rs 60,000 crore from the...