HomeNewsOpinion

LIC’s IPO woes began long before its listing 

Sundeep Khanna   •

The urgency needed for an issue of this size and strategic intent was missing for almost two years and by the time it dawned upon the government that the sale was in serious danger, it was too late

Did the LIC IPO achieve anything at all? With its share price down 30 percent since its listing and nearly $17 billion of market value wiped out in the last one month, what was supposed to be India’s Aramco moment is fast turning into a financial disaster with repercussions going well beyond the markets. In February 2020 when the government announced plans of listing the country’s most valuable PSU, the objective was to raise nearly Rs 60,000 crore from the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers