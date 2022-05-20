HomeNewsOpinion

Let the rupee depreciate

Subir Roy   •

If India imports a major share of the energy it consumes and energy prices across the world are skyrocketing, then the Indian economic system must come to live with it and build high import costs into its pricing

The recent depreciation of the rupee vis-à-vis the US dollar – it has been striking new lows almost daily -- is being viewed with some concern at the popular level, going by the tone of media headlines. A strong currency is a bit of a national macho symbol which tends to bolster confidence in the system and when it gets weak anxieties surface. On the other hand, ever since the country went off fixed exchange rates, a strong currency has...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers