Let the markets decide the need for bank privatisation

Here’s twisting a profundity: ask not what the public sector can do, ask how it can be privatised. The debate about bank privatisation has been rekindled with a recent paper by the Reserve Bank of India’s staff that recommended avoiding big bang privatisation. Any business must be graded on three main parameters: labour efficiency, capital efficiency and governance. The detailed study by RBI’s department of economic policy and research has made the case that public sector banks serve an important function...