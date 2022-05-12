Lessons from the investment trenches for challenging days

It has been a cruel first four months and early May for most markets globally. And the so called “smart money” is facing a reckoning with negative returns and fund outflows. Have a look at some examples that were in the media over the past few weeks: A high-flying hedge fund/family office, running 5-1 leverage, blew up USD 20 billion, that nearly brought down global markets and that led to billions of losses for many prominent investment banks last year, saw...