Less work is making people more unhappy

Allison Schrager
Mar 06, 2023 / 05:33 PM IST

A four-day week is the ultimate worker fantasy, yet we’re already working less than previous generations and feeling more burned out

Workers are feeling burned out. So no wonder people got excited about a recent study from the UK claiming that companies that reduced weekly hours by 20 percent (a four-day work week) had much happier employees without losing revenue. Absent a four-day week, more Americans appear to be choosing to downshift by deciding to work part time, even if full-time work is available. This comes on top of the quiet-quitting and lying-flat trends.

It seems like the age of working less is upon us. Even before the pandemic, Americans were putting in fewer hours. In fact, we’ve never spent so little time at work. So if we’re burned out, maybe work isn’t the problem.

The aspiration to work less is as old as labor itself. In 1928, British economist John Maynard Keynes predicted that his grandchildren (he never had any) would only need to work 15-hour weeks because technology would do more of our jobs for us. While we still work much more than 15 hours a week, he wasn’t totally wrong. There is a downward trend in hours worked.

Technology has undoubtedly made labor more productive, with the latest example being the technology we adopted during the pandemic allowing more people to work from home, saving time on commuting, chit-chat and grooming. (Though Keynes surely never envisioned a smart phone that enables your boss to reach you at all hours of the day.)