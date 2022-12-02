 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Legal Affairs | Collegium system has its flaws, but government interference is not the remedy

Abraham C Mathews
Dec 02, 2022 / 12:01 PM IST

The Union Law Minister forgets that it was his own government which nixed a plan to make the process of appointment of judges more transparent

Illustration by Suneesh K.

In October 2015, when a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court struck down the National Judicial Appointments Committee Act, 2014, the court directed that it could supervise a process to improve the Memorandum of Procedure for the appointment of judges, so as to address concerns with the collegium system.

Accordingly, the case was listed for further hearing in November 2015, and all stakeholders, including the government, advocates, civil society organisations, and ordinary citizens were invited to give suggestions. The order dated December 16, 2015, has a painful retelling of the sequence of events over the next month and a half. What could have been a truly inclusive process to reform appointments to the higher judiciary was nixed by the government.

Background

Some historical context first: The collegium system, by which the senior-most judges of the Supreme Court would form a collegium that recommends names for appointment as judges of the High Courts and the Supreme Court was devised by the Supreme Court in the 1990s. The Union Law Minister claims that no other country has such a system of appointment of judges, which is true. However, its preferred solution — vesting the right to appoint with the government — has also proven to be antithetical to democracy, if not dangerous.

Take the United States of America, where the President nominates, and the Senate appoints, the judges of the Supreme Court. During Donald Trump’s presidency, three life-time vacancies were filled with judges with strongly conservative leanings, giving the court a conservative majority for the foreseeable future.

The United Kingdom, on the other hand, has a judicial appointments commission, and for appointments to the Supreme Court, an independent selection commission is formed when vacancies arise. However, unlike the NJAC, the commissions in the UK do not have government representatives. In the NJAC, the law minister would be one of the members of the committee, and two others would be eminent persons to be appointed by a committee consisting of the Prime Minister, the Chief Justice, and the Leader of Opposition. An earlier version of the Bill said that if two of the members dissent, then a nomination could not go through.