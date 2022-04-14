Learning from the failures of funded businesses

On April 5, Fast — a well-funded, highly publicised one-click checkout start-up in the US — announced its closure after raising $125 million. Its revenue for 2021 was reportedly a mere $600,000! Back in India, Protonn, which raised $9 million, shut shop in January 2022; there was no product-market fit and founders didn’t agree on the changes in its business model. It is a well known truism that around 90 percent of new businesses fail. Yet, many people wonder how funded...