Learning from the failures of funded businesses

Chandu Nair   •

Almost 82 per cent of businesses fail because of cash flow problems; but there are other reasons as well 

On April 5, Fast — a well-funded, highly publicised one-click checkout start-up in the US — announced its closure after raising $125 million. Its revenue for 2021 was reportedly a mere $600,000! Back in India, Protonn, which raised $9 million, shut shop in January 2022; there was no product-market fit and founders didn’t agree on the changes in its business model. It is a well known truism that around 90 percent of new businesses fail. Yet, many people wonder how funded...

