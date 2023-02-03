HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Larger companies make the most of new corporate tax regime

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Companies have taken advantage of the new tax regime, lowering their effective tax rate

Larger companies are making the most of the new corporate tax regime announced by the government in 2019. Latest data from the Budget shows that companies that have profit before tax of over Rs 500 crore have seen their effective tax rate (ETR) decline to 19.1 percent in 2020-21, the latest year for which data is available. Between 2017-18 and now, their ETR has declined by 7.2 percentage points while that of companies in the Rs 100-500 profit range...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers