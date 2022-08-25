HomeNewsOpinion

Keeping UPI free is becoming an expensive affair

Prosenjit Datta   •

UPI’s runaway popularity is making it an expensive digital public good. The government has said it will remain free, but for how long?

The UPI has revolutionised digital payments by making it supremely easy – and free for everyone
Should people or businesses who use the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) start paying a fee or be levied any sort of charge? The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) posed the question and sought public feedback in its Discussion Paper on Charges in Payment Systems. From the regulator’s viewpoint, it was a perfectly valid query though it should have perhaps anticipated the howls of protest that swept through Social Media platforms. Within a couple of days, the Union Finance Ministry tweeted...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers