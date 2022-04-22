HomeNewsOpinion

K shape dominates Indian economy, but there is a way out 

Subir Roy   •

A Motilal Oswal study finds that in the nine-month April-December period of 2021-22, when a broad economic recovery was on, the Centre’s resources “improved tremendously”, even as the states lagged far behind with total resource mobilisation at the lowest level in two decades

As economic activity picked up after the lifting of the 2020 lockdown and waning of successive waves of the coronavirus, a K shaped recovery was noticed. The income and wealth of the small numbers at the top achieved an upward trajectory whereas the large numbers at the bottom of the income ladder remained in the doldrums. A similar pattern was noticed in the recovery process of listed and unlisted firms. Whereas one category soared in valuation, the other wallowed in...

